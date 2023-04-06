Football

Argentina claims top spot in FIFA ranking

Team Sportstar
06 April, 2023 13:52 IST
FILE:

FILE: | Photo Credit: Getty Images

World Champion Argentina has climbed to the top of FIFA ranking for the first time in over six years.

La Albiceleste (1840.93 points) leapfrogged Brazil (1834.21) after enjoying friendly wins over Panama and Curacao. France (1838.45) also moved past the Brazilians after beating the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland in its opening round of the UEFA EURO qualifiers.

Belgium with 1792.53 points and England with 1792.43 points complete the top five ranks.

The biggest climber of all were Central African Republic, which enjoyed a double-digit rise (10 ranks) on the back of successive wins that have left it well placed to qualify for a first-ever AFCON appearance.

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 20 July 2023.

FIFA top 10 nations:

*As on 6th April, 2023

