Arsenal v Wolves Premier League game postponed due to COVID-19

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League match at Arsenal on Tuesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Wolves squad, the league announced on Sunday.

A total of 15 Premier League games have been postponed this month due to COVID-19, but the league said it intended to continue the fixture schedule where safely possible.

"The Premier League Board accepted the postponement application as Wolverhampton Wanderers does not have the required number of players available for the match as a result of a number of COVID-19 cases and injuries at the club," the league said in a statement.

The Premier League only grants a postponement if a club has fewer than 14 players -- 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper -- available, with the board examining requests on a case-by-case basis.

It is the second Wolves match to be postponed this season after it's Boxing Day clash at home to Watford was also called off due to COVID-19 cases in the Watford camp.

Earlier, Leeds United's home game against Aston Villa on Tuesday was also called off due to positive COVID-19 cases and injuries in the Leeds squad.