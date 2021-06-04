Football Football Asian Champions League: Australia withdraws teams The AFC did not give a reason for the withdrawals, but Australia's top-flight A-League announced earlier on Friday it had rejigged its schedule because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the southern state of Victoria. Reuters MELBOURNE 04 June, 2021 10:19 IST Australia has withdrawn Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar from the 2021 Asian Champions League. - Getty Images Reuters MELBOURNE 04 June, 2021 10:19 IST Australia has withdrawn Sydney FC, Melbourne City and Brisbane Roar from the 2021 Asian Champions League, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Friday."The matter will now be referred to the relevant AFC committees, with a decision to be communicated in due course," the AFC said in a statement.RELATED| Iran beats Hong Kong 3-1 to revive World Cup campaign The AFC did not give a reason for the withdrawals, but Australia's top-flight A-League announced earlier on Friday it had rejigged its schedule because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the southern state of Victoria.The A-League's playoffs clash with the AFC's schedule.RELATED| Australia resumes World Cup qualifying with 3-0 win over Kuwait Brisbane Roar was due to play a preliminary round ACL match against Kaya FC on June 20, with Melbourne City to play Cezero Osaka the following day.Sydney FC was to play South Korea's Jeonbuk on June 25. Read more stories on Football For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.