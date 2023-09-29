MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Improving Atletico Madrid is 5th in the La Liga with 2-0 win at Osasuna

Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored a goal in each half for Atletico, which is in fifth place and right outside the Champions League spots.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 07:10 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AP
Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal past Osasuna’s Aitor Fernandez.
Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal past Osasuna’s Aitor Fernandez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann scores their first goal past Osasuna’s Aitor Fernandez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West

Atletico Madrid kept the momentum going from its win against rival Real Madrid by beating Osasuna 2-0 in the Spanish league on Thursday.

Antoine Griezmann and Rodrigo Riquelme scored a goal in each half for Atletico, which is in fifth place and right outside the Champions League spots.

Atletico beat rival Madrid 3-1 at home on Sunday, with Griezmann scoring one of the goals for Diego Simeone’s team.

Read More | Bayern captain Neuer returns to training

“It was important not to get caught up with what happened against Real Madrid and to come here to win,” Griezmann said. “We are improving and we have to keep working to keep improving.”

Atletico has a game in hand after its match against Sevilla earlier this month was postponed because of storms in Madrid.

Griezmann opened the scoring with a shot from a tight angle in the 20th minute, and Riquelme sealed the victory in a breakaway in the 81st, not long after Osasuna had a goal disallowed because of a controversial foul on a defender inside the area in the 75th. Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate was sent off for complaining about the referee’s decision.

Both teams played with 10 men from the 85th after Osasuna’s Chimy Ávila and Atletico’s Álvaro Morata were sent off following an altercation between them. Spanish media said the two continued arguing with each other heatedly on their way to the locker rooms at El Sadar Stadium.

The result extended Osasuna’s winless streak to five matches in all competitions. It dropped to 14th place with the loss, the third at home in the league.

Before beating Madrid, Atletico was coming off a draw at Lazio in the group stage of the Champions League and a 3-0 loss at Valencia in the Spanish league.

In other results, Real Betis’ winless run reached four matches in all competitions after a 1-1 draw at second-to-last-place Granada, which was coming off three losses in a row. Assane Diao put the visitors ahead in the 51st before Granada’s Lucas Boyé equalized in the 67th.

Celta Vigo remained on the edge of the relegation zone after a 1-1 draw at home against Alaves. The hosts opened the scoring with an own-goal by Rafael Marín in the 35th and Alaves equalized through Samuel Omorodion in the 73rd.

Celta, which had no shots on target, played a man down afer Luca de la Torre was sent off in the 68th.

Barcelona kick-starts the weekend round by hosting Sevilla on Friday. Girona hosts Madrid on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Antonie Griezmann /

Atletico Madrid /

Diego Simeone

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Improving Atletico Madrid is 5th in the La Liga with 2-0 win at Osasuna
    AP
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India vs Thailand in badminton women’s quarters; shooting results; Vikash 4th, Priyanka 5th in 20km race walk
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Men’s 50m rifle 3P, women’s 10m air pistol qualifications underway; Full schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. In which athletics events is National Record of India better than Asian Games Record?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 29: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Improving Atletico Madrid is 5th in the La Liga with 2-0 win at Osasuna
    AP
  2. Bayern captain Neuer returns to training, 10 months after breaking leg
    AFP
  3. Pochettino hoping Chelsea can build momentum after Brighton win
    Reuters
  4. Chelsea defender Reece James charged by the FA after alleged altercation with match official
    AP
  5. Arteta hails ‘exceptional’ Ramsdale after Arsenal beats Brentford
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Improving Atletico Madrid is 5th in the La Liga with 2-0 win at Osasuna
    AP
  2. Asian Games 2023, September 29, Live Updates from Hangzhou 2022: India vs Thailand in badminton women’s quarters; shooting results; Vikash 4th, Priyanka 5th in 20km race walk
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Men’s 50m rifle 3P, women’s 10m air pistol qualifications underway; Full schedule, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. In which athletics events is National Record of India better than Asian Games Record?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023 schedule today, September 29: Indians in action, events, LIVE streaming details, IST timings
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment