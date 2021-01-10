Football Football Dortmund's Witsel ruled out for months with torn Achilles Belgium international Axel Witsel was taken off after 30 minutes of the match on Saturday after falling to the ground without any other player near him. Reuters 10 January, 2021 22:32 IST Axel Witsel of Borussia Dortmund receives treatment from the medical team during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. - Getty Images Reuters 10 January, 2021 22:32 IST Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel will be sidelined for several months after tearing his Achilles tendon in its 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig, the club said on Sunday.The Belgium international was taken off after 30 minutes of the match on Saturday after falling to the ground without any other player near him.ALSO READ| "He tore his Achilles tendon," Dortmund said in a statement.Dortmund, who faces Sevilla in the Champions League round of 16 next month, IS fourth in the Bundesliga, five points behind leader Bayern Munich and three adrift of second-placed RB Leipzig. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos