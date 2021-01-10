Dortmund's Witsel ruled out for months with torn Achilles

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel will be sidelined for several months after tearing his Achilles tendon in its 3-1 victory over RB Leipzig, the club said on Sunday.

The Belgium international was taken off after 30 minutes of the match on Saturday after falling to the ground without any other player near him.

"He tore his Achilles tendon," Dortmund said in a statement.

Dortmund, who faces Sevilla in the Champions League round of 16 next month, IS fourth in the Bundesliga, five points behind leader Bayern Munich and three adrift of second-placed RB Leipzig.