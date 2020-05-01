Playing with Messi is a huge incentive, says Setien

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien talked up Inter forward Lautaro Martinez and said lining up alongside Lionel Messi was a "huge incentive" for players.

Martinez has been heavily linked with a move to the LaLiga giants, who are also reportedly interested in Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

The 22-year-old already plays alongside Messi with Argentina, having scored nine international goals in just 17 appearances.

Asked regularly about Martinez, Setien praised the forward's talent – and said playing alongside Messi could attract transfer targets to Barcelona.

"Lautaro Martinez is a great footballer," Setien told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Messi likes him? We will have to ask him. All good players can attract Barcelona's interest.

"As well as the fact that for many the fact of being able to play with Leo represents a huge incentive."

Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 games for Inter before this season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.