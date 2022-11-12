Football

Bayern, Celtic fined by UEFA for offensive fan banners

Bayern fans spelled out an expletive on a pitch-side barrier fence to protest the 70 euros ($72) ticket price they had to pay at the stadium of Czech opponent Viktoria Plzeň on Oct. 12.

AP
NYON, Switzerland 12 November, 2022 08:54 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Bayern Munich and Celtic were fined by UEFA for fans showing banners judged to be offensive at Champions League games.

Bayern Munich and Celtic were fined by UEFA on Friday for fans showing banners judged to be offensive at Champions League games.

That’s the maximum price traveling fans can be charged to attend a Champions League game since UEFA set the limit three years ago.

UEFA fined Bayern 15,000 euros ($15,500) for a disciplinary charge of a “provocative message of an offensive nature.”

Celtic was fined 17,500 euros ($18,000) for the club’s second disciplinary case this season of displaying a slogan opposing the British monarchy.

The banner at a home game against Leipzig on Oct. 11 read: “Against hunger and the crown.”

Celtic has historic links to the republican movement in Ireland and many fans traditionally oppose the British monarchy.

