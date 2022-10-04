Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen, Champions League: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head

PREVIEW

Ominously for visiting Plzen on Tuesday, Bayern Munich has ended talk of a crisis and got back to its traditional dominance in the Bundesliga with a 4-0 rout of Bayer Leverkusen during the weekend.

The Bavarian powerhouse traditionally endures a mini-slump early in the season before returning to old strengths for the rest, and it appears to be Plzen’s misfortune that Julian Nagelsmann’s team seems to have shaken off its insecurities for the return of Europe’s premier club competition.

Bayern’s players usually up their performances in the Champions League, too. The side is on top of Group C with 2-0 wins over Inter Milan and Barcelona in the first two matches.

The only worry for Nagelsmann will be the absence of influential players Thomas Müller and Joshua Kimmich. Both tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Viktoria Plzen, on the other hand, has lost its matches to the same teams Bayern has bettered and is reeling in the bottom spot.

-AP

HEAD TO HEAD

The two sides have faced each other twice in Europe’s top club competition and the Bavarians have come out on top both times.

They faced each other in the 2013/14 season’s Group stage. Bayern Munich won the first match with a thumping 5-0 score line, while the second match was a closely 1-0 win for the German team.

PREDICTED XI

Bayern Munich (4-5-1): Neuer - Davies, Upamecano, de Ligt, Pavard - Goretzka, Sabitzer, Sane, Musiala, Mane - Tel

Viktoria Plzen (3-5-2): Stanek - Jemelka, Hejda, Pernica - Havel, Cermak, Kalvach, Sykora, Vikanova - Chory, Mosquera

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen will kick-off at 5:45 PM BST/ 10:15 PM IST on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich vs Viktoria Plzen UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live across the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will also be live streamed on Sony LIV.