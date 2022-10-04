Inter Milan vs Barcelona, LIVE Champions League: Correa and Martinez start for INT; Roberto replaces injured Kounde for BAR

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League match between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona at the San Siro in Milan.

A record by Ansu Fati

The last time Inter Milan and Barcelona played each other in 2019/20, the Blaugrana won the match 2-1. On the night, Ansu Fati scored the winner and became the youngest player to score in the Champions League.

HEAD TO HEAD

Played - 10, Barcelona - 6, Inter Milan - 1, Draw - 3

Woes for Inter Milan

The Nerrazurri has got off to a scrappy start to the season. It has lost four of its eight matches in Serie A, including losses to city rival AC Milan, Lazio and AS Roma. As a result, it sits ninth in the table with just 12 points from eight games. In Champions League too, the side suffered defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

The Lewa X-factor

Robert Lewandowski has been the go-to player for Barcelona this season. The Poland striker has fired 9 goals in 7 appearances in La Liga. This has seen his side remain unbeaten in the league and sit on the top spot. In Champions League too, Lewandowski is the joint-highest goals this season with three stirkes.

Inter vs Barca - Playing XIs

Inter Milan (3-5-2)- Onana - Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni - Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco - Correa, Martinez

Barcelona (4-4-2)- ter Stegen - Roberto, Christensen, Eric Garcia, Alonso - Gavi, Busquets, Pedri - Raphinha, Lewandowski, Dembele

LINEUPS OUT!

The teams have released their starting lineups. Inter Milan fans will be relieved to see Lautaro Martinez start after an injury scare. For Barcelona, Lewandowski partners Dembele and Paphinha up front.

Bayern running riot

In the other Group C match, Bayern leads Viktoria Plzen 3-0 at half-time. Sadio Mane, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane have scored for the Bavarian giant. Viktoria Plzen looks on track to lose its third straight match in this year’s Champions League.

A must win game in Group C

As Barcelona manager Xavi said on Monday, the game is a must-win match for both teams. Inter and Barcelona have lost to Bayern Munich and beaten Viktoria Plzen. They have three points from the first two games. A win today will send the team to second place and three points ahead of the losing team. Although, the teams play again in the group phase, a lead of three points will certainly give a psychological boost.

PREVIEW

Both Inter Milan and Barcelona sit three points behind group leaders Bayern Munich after both were beaten 2-0 by the German champions in the opening two rounds of the competition.

Inter has lost five of its 10 fixtures in Serie A and Europe and the pressure is on both Inzaghi and the team to not fall further behind.

However, it have a daunting task ahead of them as Barcelona has kept a clean sheet in each of its last five league matches. The Spanish side also moved to the top of La Liga this past weekend after Real Madrid settled for 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

“Barcelona are very good, they play some of the best football in Europe. We know how important this match is,” said Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi.

