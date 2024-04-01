MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: Result a fair reflection of the way teams played - Fleming after CSK loss

The former New Zealand skipper also praised Rishabh Pant’s knock and felt it made the difference.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 21:09 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant speaking to Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni after the end of Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam, Sunday, March 31, 2024.
Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant speaking to Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni after the end of Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam, Sunday, March 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant speaking to Chennai Super Kings’ MS Dhoni after the end of Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam, Sunday, March 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said his team lost the plot in the PowerPlay with both ball and bat as it suffered its first defeat to Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

“I think the result is probably a fair reflection of the way the teams played. We were a little bit off tonight. We were slow to start in the first six overs of each innings,” said Fleming. “I think we gave away too many in our first six when we bowled. When we batted, they were very good, created pressure, and used conditions very well.”

ALSO READ: MI vs RR - Fans in Wankhede boo Hardik Pandya ahead of Mumbai Indians v Rajasthan Royals match

The former New Zealand skipper also praised Rishabh Pant’s knock and felt it made the difference. “It was excellent batting. It showed that Pant still has a lot of natural flair and he played really well under pressure. If we had restricted them to 170, we would have walked off pretty happy. The extra 12 or 15 runs there were crucial in the end.”

Meanwhile, Capitals’ pacer Khaleel Ahmed was pleased he could set up his side’s win, saying, “I have been waiting for such a match where I do well and contribute to the team’s success.”

