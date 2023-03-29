Football

Belgium beats Germany 3-2 to pile pressure on Euro 2024 host

With both teams eager to bounce back from their shock group stage World Cup exits in December, it was Belgium which was the better side, earning its first victory over the Germans since 1954.

Reuters
COLOGNE, Germany 29 March, 2023 09:46 IST
COLOGNE, Germany 29 March, 2023 09:46 IST
Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne scores his side’s third goal against Germany’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne scores his side’s third goal against Germany’s goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. | Photo Credit: AP

With both teams eager to bounce back from their shock group stage World Cup exits in December, it was Belgium which was the better side, earning its first victory over the Germans since 1954.

Visitor Belgium battled to a 3-2 win over Germany in a friendly on Tuesday to make it two wins from two matches in the past four days while piling pressure on the embattled Euro 2024 host.

With both teams eager to bounce back from their shock group stage World Cup exits in December, it was Belgium which was the better side, earning its first victory over the Germans since 1954.

The Germans were completely outclassed in the first half, as Belgium attacked at will.

Also Read
Messi scores 100th international goal for Argentina

It took the lead with a superb five-pass move from deep in their own half as Yannick Carrasco, unmarked and with lots of space on the left, rifled home in the sixth minute.

Before the host had any time to recover, Belgium struck again after some more woeful German defending, with Kevin De Bruyne slipping the ball through to Romelu Lukaku to finish from inside the box.

The Belgium striker had also scored a hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Sweden in its opening Group F Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday and he could have added another goal in the 20th when he rattled the bar with a powerful header.

The Germans, who beat Peru 2-0 on Saturday in their first international since their World Cup exit in Qatar, earned a penalty on the stroke of halftime and forward Niclas Fuellkrug converted for his sixth goal in six international matches.

Despite a livelier second half, the hosts conceded a third as De Bruyne finished from another swift Belgium move as the German defence was caught napping once more.

Serge Gnabry cut the deficit in the 88th minute but it was not enough to deny new Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco a second win from two matches.

“We were far too passive and did not put them under any pressure,” said Germany coach Hansi Flick. “Belgium used this mercilessly. We had to change things around a bit to find stability.”

“You could see that we have a lot of work in front of us. We want to be more active and we did it better after about 30 minutes. For us, with an eye on the future, that’s where we have to work on. For everyone to work together.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us