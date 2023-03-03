Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Blasters leave pitch after Chhetri freekick controversy - LIVE social media reactions

Kerala Blasters walked off the pitch on Friday at the Kanteerava Stadium after Bengaluru FC took the lead in the ISL Knockout match via Sunil Chhetri’s freekick.

Blasters’ manager Ivan Vukomanovic was unhappy with the goal being allowed and asked his players to march off the field in protest.

Sunil Chhetri had taken the free kick spontaneously, without allowing the Blasters’ defence to prepare for the set piece.

With the match already in extra-time, the match officials awarded the result in the home team’s favour as Kerala Blasters persisted with its protest and did not return to the pitch.

Here is how social media reacted to the development during the match:

Are you serious @KeralaBlasters - is this how you want this game and our league and Indian football to be depicted globally? Is this how you want all your thousands of fans to remember this team and this manager? This is a disgrace - congratulations to @bengalurufc - semis! — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) March 3, 2023

That's the most audacious free kick in @IndSuperLeague history and it will be the most controversial too but take nothing away from the finish. #Chhetri — Anant Tyagi (@anantyagi_) March 3, 2023

Forfeiting a match might have huge consequences. But imo, what they did is going to turn the spotlight on ISL refereeing and its piss poor standards!#KBFC#BFCKBFC#BFC#ISL#HeroISLPlayoffs#HeroISL — Jeevan David Maxim (@JeevanDavid) March 3, 2023

Still trying to figure out 𝗪𝗛𝗘𝗡 the referee whistled or marked the distance of the wall. #BFCKBFC#ഒന്നായിപോരാടാം#KBFC#KeralaBlasters — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) March 3, 2023

Sunil chhetri - u lost my all respect 🙏



The spirit of football is dead#isl#kbfc — Mani Dhoni (@manidhonii) March 3, 2023

Kerala has zero mentality



You can't walk off no matter what happens



Especially when the whole second half of extra time is remaining #ISL — HOLA (@Gambino20000) March 3, 2023