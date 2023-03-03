Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Blasters leave pitch after Chhetri freekick controversy - LIVE social media reactions

Kerala Blasters walked off the pitch on Friday at the Kanteerava Stadium after Bengaluru FC took the lead in the ISL Knockout match via Sunil Chhetri’s freekick.
Blasters’ manager Ivan Vukomanovic was unhappy with the goal being allowed and asked his players to march off the field in protest.
Sunil Chhetri had taken the free kick spontaneously, without allowing the Blasters’ defence to prepare for the set piece.
With the match already in extra-time, the match officials awarded the result in the home team’s favour as Kerala Blasters persisted with its protest and did not return to the pitch.
Here is how social media reacted to the development during the match: