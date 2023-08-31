MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Pavard joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich

No financial details were disclosed, but Italian media reported that the 27-year-old Benjamin Pavard has joined Simone Inzaghi’s side for a fee of around 32 million euros ($34.94 million), signing a five-year contract.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 09:53 IST , MILAN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s French defender Benjamin Pavard.
FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s French defender Benjamin Pavard. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich’s French defender Benjamin Pavard. | Photo Credit: AFP

Inter Milan has signed France defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

ALSO READ
Scoreless for first time in Messi era, Inter Miami plays out goalless draw with Nashville

No financial details were disclosed, but Italian media reported that the 27-year-old has joined Simone Inzaghi’s side for a fee of around 32 million euros ($34.94 million), signing a five-year contract.

Pavard, who joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in 2019, won the Bundesliga title four times. He also won the 2018 World Cup with France in Russia.

Inter has kicked off its Serie A season impressively, winning its first two matches.

ALSO READ | Chelsea, Everton survive scares in League Cup, Newcastle to play Man City in third round

Inzaghi, however, had said he was in the market for an experienced defender, following the departure of Milan Skriniar to Paris St Germain.

Inter hosts Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.

Fulham signs Swansea keeper Benda

ALSO READ
Sundhage leaves role as Brazil women’s coach after early World Cup exit

Fulham signed Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda on Wednesday in a deal worth a reported £1 million ($1.2 million).

Benda agreed on a three-year contract with the Premier League club, who hold an option to extend by a further year.

“It’s a massive club with a lot of history and tradition, so I’m really happy to be here. Just look at this stadium, and the club itself, playing for (manager) Marco Silva, it was a very easy decision.” the 24-year-old German said.

(with inputs from AFP)

Related stories

Related Topics

Premier League /

Serie A /

Bundesliga /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Benjamin Pavard /

Bayern Munich /

Inter Milan /

Vfb Stuttgart /

Simone Inzaghi /

Fulham /

Swansea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Pavard joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: When does Carlos Alcaraz play today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023, Day Three Results: Djokovic, Swiatek progress to third round; Tsitsipas, Ruud knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Ripping young kid’ Sangha shines on Australia debut
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs NZ, 1st T20: England beats New Zealand by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. French Pavard joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  2. Scoreless for first time in Messi era, Inter Miami plays out goalless draw with Nashville
    AP
  3. Chelsea, Everton survive scares in League Cup, Newcastle to play Man City in third round
    AP
  4. Transfer deadline day 2023: Which players do Barcelona, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich want?
    Team Sportstar
  5. US striker Balogun joins Ligue 1 side Monaco from Arsenal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French Pavard joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2023, Day 4 Order of Play: When does Carlos Alcaraz play today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2023, Day Three Results: Djokovic, Swiatek progress to third round; Tsitsipas, Ruud knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  4. ‘Ripping young kid’ Sangha shines on Australia debut
    Reuters
  5. ENG vs NZ, 1st T20: England beats New Zealand by seven wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment