French Pavard joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich

Inter Milan has signed France defender Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich, both clubs announced on Wednesday.

No financial details were disclosed, but Italian media reported that the 27-year-old has joined Simone Inzaghi’s side for a fee of around 32 million euros ($34.94 million), signing a five-year contract.

Pavard, who joined Bayern from VfB Stuttgart in 2019, won the Bundesliga title four times. He also won the 2018 World Cup with France in Russia.

Inter has kicked off its Serie A season impressively, winning its first two matches.

Inzaghi, however, had said he was in the market for an experienced defender, following the departure of Milan Skriniar to Paris St Germain.

Inter hosts Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.

Fulham signs Swansea keeper Benda

Fulham signed Swansea goalkeeper Steven Benda on Wednesday in a deal worth a reported £1 million ($1.2 million).

Benda agreed on a three-year contract with the Premier League club, who hold an option to extend by a further year.

“It’s a massive club with a lot of history and tradition, so I’m really happy to be here. Just look at this stadium, and the club itself, playing for (manager) Marco Silva, it was a very easy decision.” the 24-year-old German said.

(with inputs from AFP)