MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Scoreless for first time in Messi era, Inter Miami plays out goalless draw with Nashville

Messi failed to convert two free kick attempts in his first Major League Soccer match at home, and it was the first time during his Inter Miami tenure that he was kept off the score sheet.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 09:17 IST , FORT LAUDERDALE - 4 MINS READ

AP
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi during the match between Nashville SC.
Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi during the match between Nashville SC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi during the match between Nashville SC. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Inter Miami failed to score for the first time since Lionel Messi joined the team, playing a scoreless draw with Nashville on Wednesday night.

ALSO READ
US striker Balogun joins Ligue 1 side Monaco from Arsenal

Messi failed to convert two free kick attempts in his first Major League Soccer match at home, and it was the first time during his Inter Miami tenure that he was kept off the score sheet.

Inter Miami still earned a point in the standings as it looks to make a late-season playoff push. Miami entered the game 11 points shy of the MLS playoff line and needed to move up from 14th to ninth place to make the playoffs with 11 regular-season matches left.

Miami had won its previous nine matches as Messi’s addition gave the team an immediate boost. He has scored 11 goals, including three multi-goal performances.

Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said despite its success, the team is still gelling after undergoing so many changes over the past two months.

Miami hired Martino in June, weeks after firing Phil Neville. Miami had the worst record of the 15 Eastern Conference teams at the time, but Messi won all seven of its Leagues Cup matches and its U.S. Open Cup semifinal match. Since Messi’s arrival, the club also signed his former Barcelona teammates, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

ALSO READ | Chelsea, Everton survive scares in League Cup, Newcastle to play Man City in third round

“We really haven’t had a full week working with this team,” Martino said. “Even with the evolution of this team through Leagues Cup and Open Cup, the fact that we play every four days hasn’t allowed us the enough time, the necessary time, to train and continue building this group. But what we’ve been able to do is correct through videos and see the improvements through the games.”

Messi started the game Wednesday along with Busquets after the two entered Miami’s previous match against the New York Red Bulls in the 60th minute.

Miami had no shots on goal Wednesday through the first 60 minutes as the team struggled to break through Nashville’s defence.

Messi attempted a free kick in the 61st minute after drawing a foul on Nashville’s Dax McCarty, but the shot to the bottom-left corner was stopped by Elliot Panicco.

ALSO READ
Rubiales’ mother taken to hospital after hunger strike - reports

Still, Inter Miami fans took out their phones to record the free kick, just in case the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner delivered another goal similar to the one in his debut — when he scored in the 94th minute to give Miami a win over Mexico’s Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener.

Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar had a goal erased by an offside call in the 69th minute.

Messi got another chance in the 83rd minute, but the shot bounced off the wall of defenders.

“They sat back with nine, 10 guys at a time,” said Miami’s Kamal Miller, who made several plays throughout the match. “Pretty frustrating, but we have to get used to it. That’s probably what most teams are going to do against us now.”

ALSO READ | Sundhage leaves role as Brazil women’s coach after early World Cup exit

Martino echoed those statements postgame, pointing to Nashville’s defence as the difference in the game.

ALSO READ
Transfer deadline day: Which players do Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Tottenham want?

“I think when you put many players close to your own goal, normally you’re going to have a good chance at keeping a clean sheet,” Martino said.

With Nashville packed in near the goal, Miller said it was tough to get Messi the same looks he’d been getting before. He added that the team can’t leave it all up to Messi, especially if Nashville provided a successful defensive blueprint for Inter Miami’s future opponents to follow.

“It’s really the first time a team did that to us so blatantly,” Miller said. “We’re going to look back at the film, and I’m sure the coaching staff is going to come up with ways for us to break the other team down. I think the basic answer is just moving the ball faster.”

The two teams met 10 days ago in the Leagues Cup final. Messi scored early in regulation and converted the first shot in penalty kicks, and Miami won after an 11-round penalty kicks shootout for its first-ever trophy.

Messi and Inter Miami players posed with co-owner Jorge Mas on the field Wednesday with the Leagues Cup trophy for the first time in front of their home fans.

Related stories

Related Topics

Inter Miami /

Lionel Messi /

Major League Soccer /

MLS /

Tata Martino /

Jordi Alba /

Sergio Busquets

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: FCG v MBSG updates; Predicted XI; Kick-off at 6 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh loses four wickets; Shanaka dismisses Hridoy after successful review
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri, Sonam blessed with a boy: Indian men’s football team captain becomes a father
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Under-pressure Germany coach Flick drops Werner, Goretzka for friendlies
    Reuters
  2. Mumbai City signs rising Indian winger Lotjem on three-year contract
    Team Sportstar
  3. Kerala Senior Football Championship to be a knockout event due to budgetary constraints, says Secretary Anilkumar
    Stan Rayan
  4. UEFA doesn’t want Champions League referees to follow ‘absurd’ FIFA World Cup policy on added time
    AP
  5. French Pavard joins Inter Milan from Bayern Munich
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan LIVE score; Durand Cup 2023 semifinal: FCG v MBSG updates; Predicted XI; Kick-off at 6 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: Bangladesh loses four wickets; Shanaka dismisses Hridoy after successful review
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sunil Chhetri, Sonam blessed with a boy: Indian men’s football team captain becomes a father
    Team Sportstar
  4. FC Goa vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE Streaming Info: When and where to watch Durand Cup semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Mithali Raj: Hosting international women’s matches can significantly benefit the growth of the sport
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment