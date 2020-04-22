Kolkata-based Riyada's gesture to ailing footballer

Kolkata-based Riyada, a sports management group, donated Rs. 10,000 to the family of the ailing, former international footballer Bir Bahadur on Wednesday.

In a statement released here by Mohammed Abidul Islam, Director of Riyada, the firm said it was pained to come to know about the sorry plight of Bahadur, who is now in coma, and hence decided to help him.

“This is a small contribution from our end, no doubt. But we are sure it will be of some help and we hope to come up with similar gestures in future too,” they said even while appreciating former India

football captain Victor Amalraj for highlighting the yesteryear star’s sorry state of affairs.

It may be mentioned here that Bahadur represented India in many international events in 60s and represented Services in the Nationals for close to a decade and is now a resident of downtown locality in Bolarum here.