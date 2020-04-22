Football Football Kolkata-based Riyada's gesture to ailing footballer Riyada, a sports management group, is donating Rs. 10,000 to the family of the ailing former India footballer Bir Bahadur. Team Sportstar HYDERABAD 22 April, 2020 18:18 IST Bir Bahadur during the Santosh Trophy in Hyderabad in 1967. - THE HINDU ARCHIVES Team Sportstar HYDERABAD 22 April, 2020 18:18 IST Kolkata-based Riyada, a sports management group, donated Rs. 10,000 to the family of the ailing, former international footballer Bir Bahadur on Wednesday.In a statement released here by Mohammed Abidul Islam, Director of Riyada, the firm said it was pained to come to know about the sorry plight of Bahadur, who is now in coma, and hence decided to help him.Read: The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super League“This is a small contribution from our end, no doubt. But we are sure it will be of some help and we hope to come up with similar gestures in future too,” they said even while appreciating former Indiafootball captain Victor Amalraj for highlighting the yesteryear star’s sorry state of affairs.It may be mentioned here that Bahadur represented India in many international events in 60s and represented Services in the Nationals for close to a decade and is now a resident of downtown locality in Bolarum here. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos