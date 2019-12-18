Borussia Dortmund held to a 3-3 draw by Bundesliga leader RB Leipzig

Patrik Schick snatched a draw for RB Leipzig in a pulsating 3-3 draw at title rival Borussia Dortmund that moved it three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Timo Werner also struck twice on Tuesday as Leipzig twice came from behind twice in the second half in a fiery encounter played out in torrential rain at Signal Iduna Park.

The draw means third-placed Dortmund missed the chance to move second ahead of Borussia Moechengladbach, which can join Leipzig on 34 points with a win over bottom side Paderborn on Wednesday.

"Leipzig played with courage", says Julian Nagelsmann

“The game opened up after the break and we played with more courage and emotion,” said Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“In the future, we need to make sure that we play like that from the beginning of big games like this.

“It was a lucky point for us. Dortmund could have defeated us, but they didn’t.” While Dortmund at times showed a level of skill and quality to worry its upcoming Champions League opponent Paris Saint-Germain, at other times it showed clear signs of the mental frailty and defensive softness that has come to define their season.

Dortmund dominated the opening period, with Leipzig lucky to be behind by only two at the break.

Julian Weigl opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a screamer from outside the box that completely bamboozled Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi with its power and flight.

Julian Brandt added Dortmund’s second 11 minutes later, showing superb skill to turn past two Leipzig defenders and smash home his finish.

Leipzig only needed seven minutes after half-time to bring the score back to 2-2, with Timo Werner gifted two goals through unforgivable errors from keeper Roman Burki and Brandt respectively.

The two goals were Werner’s 17th and 18th of the season and were two of the easiest the German striker will ever score.

Dortmund was back ahead just two minutes later when Marco Reus found Jadon Sancho unmarked in the penalty box, and the England international shoved his shot past Gulacsi.

However Schick pounced 12 minutes before the end, capitalising on Burki rushing out of his goal to hammer the ball home from close range and ensure the draw.''

"Draw very hard to accept," says Favre

Lucien Favre said it was tough to accept Dortmund did not collect three points as it was left in third and four points adrift.

"It was a very good game with a lot of speed. Both teams pressed well at the beginning. After that, we were very good and in the first half we were the better team," he told a news conference.

"Then we led 2-0 and we wanted the 3-0. We had a lot of patience and intelligence. Then we conceded two goals. After that, chapeau to the team.

"You concede these two goals and then score the 3-2. I congratulate my team. Then we conceded the 3-3. We wanted to use a few goal chances afterwards.

"In the end, the result is very hard to accept but I keep the positive things in my head."

(With inputs from Omnisport)