Kane on his way: How will Bayern Munich line up for Bundesliga 2023?

Bayern Munich sealed the Bundesliga 2022/23 title in the most dramatic circumstances, thanks to Borussia Dortmund’s slip-up in its final league match against Mainz.

The failure to win any domestic or European cup trophies coupled with the close call with respect to the league title was considered a failure by the Bayern board resulting in Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic being shown the door.

Harry Kane has been the talk of the town with reports suggesting Tottenham has accepted an offer from Bayern for the England captain.

With Thomas Tuchel being awarded more control over the day-to-day functioning of the club, it will be interesting to see how it reflects on the squad whose aim will be European success.

Goalkeeper

With Yann Sommer departing to Inter Milan and Manuel Neuer facing another setback in his rehab from a freak injury, Sven Ulreich remains the only senior goalkeeper at the club currently.

Alexander Nubel was loaned to Stuttgart a couple of weeks back, and a recall might be on the cards if Bayern cannot find another keeper in the market.

Defenders

Thomas Tuchel has gone with a back-four system throughout pre-season, markedly different from the three-at-the-back he employed during his time at Chelsea. New signing Kim Min-jae looks set to start at the heart of the defence.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool controls the ball against Kim Min-jae of Bayern Munich during the first half of the pre-season friendly at the National Stadium in Singapore. | Photo Credit: YONG TECK LIM/ Getty Images

Benjamin Pavard accompanied him during pre-season, but with some reports about his possible departure, Dayot Upamecano seems the likely centre-back partner. Matthijs De Ligt is another option if Tuchel opts to switch it up.

Alphonso Davies seems to have locked his place at left-back with Noussair Mazraoui occupying the opposite flank. Raphael Guerreiro, Josip Stanisic and Bouna Sarr are the options from the bench.

Midfielders

The arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig has led to competition for places in the Bayern Munich midfield. With Tuchel openly lamenting about a lack of a number six at the club, despite the presence of Joshua Kimmich, questions have been raised about the German’s role in the team.

Bayern Munich’s Konrad Laimer in action with Liverpool’s Luis Diaz during a pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Edgar Su/ REUTERS

Tuchel opted for a midfield pairing of Laimer-Kimmich and Laimer-Goretzka during the pre-season games and he looks set to begin with this set-up during the start of the Bundesliga. Ryan Gravenberch is another midfield option from the bench.

Jamal Musiala is set to play as the number ten with Thomas Muller a possible alternative.

Forwards

With the imminent arrival of Harry Kane, the striker slot looks all set to be locked. Mathys Tel started all the pre-season games for Bayern but will have to be content with a place in the bench, once Kane settles into the squad.

Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane are the preferred wingers going by the pre-season games with Kingsley Coman a possible alternative at either flank.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is another alternative for the centre-forward role but is set to spend much of his season with substitute appearances.