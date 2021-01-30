Bayern Munich overruns Hoffenheim 4-1 to go 10 points clear at top

Bayern Munich crushed visitor Hoffenheim 4-1 on Saturday with four different scorers, to go provisionally 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga in their quest for a ninth consecutive league crown.

Goals from Jerome Boateng, Thomas Mueller, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry secured a comfortable win and lifted Bayern to 45 points, with second-placed RB Leipzig, on 35, hosting Bayern Leverkusen, in third on 32, later on Saturday.

The Bavarians were lucky not to fall behind after Ihlas Bebou twice failed to score in front of goal in the opening minutes before defender Boateng restored order when he headed in a Joshua Kimmich corner in the 32nd.

Mueller, who had hit the crossbar in the 15th minute, fired in two minutes from the break for his 10th goal of the campaign in the 43rd but Bebou partly made amends only a minute later, curling a superb cross for Andrej Kramaric to volley in and cut the deficit.

The hosts, however, restored their two-goal lead with top scorer Lewandowski tapping in a Kingsley Coman cutback for his 24th goal of the campaign.

Gnabry sealed their win with a shot from a tight angle in the 63rd, his first goal since October.

Dortmund beats Augsburg 3-1 for first win in four games

Borussia Dortmund snapped a three-match winless streak by easing to a 3-1 win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Augsburg completely outplayed the Dortmund defence in the 10th minute with a deep cross finding Marco Richter who then quickly fed unmarked Andre Hahn in the box to fire in.

The host, which then dominated the rest of the game, could have levelled soon after but Erling Haaland thundered his penalty on the crossbar, with the shot so hard that the ball bounced off the woodwork and landed outside the box.

The dominance paid off, however, in the 26th minute when captain Marco Reus floated a free kick into the box and Thomas Delaney headed in an equaliser. Jadon Sancho then slotted in from a quick break to make it 2-1 in the 63rd before Haaland forced Augsburg defender Felix Uduokhai to score an own goal when he deflected the Norwegian's cross into his own net.

Dortmund climb back up to fifth on 32 points, 13 behind leaders Bayern Munich, and three behind second-placed RB Leipzig, who take on Bayer Leverkusen, also on 32, later on Saturday.