Bayern stands by embattled Sane despite fans' jeers

Bayern Munich has implored its fans to stop whistling winger Leroy Sane ahead of the Bundesliga champion's home match against bottom club Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Bayern thrashed fifth-tier Bremer 12-0 in the German Cup on Wednesday with back-up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scoring four goals, including a first-half hat-trick.

Despite setting up Choupo-Moting's first two goals and scoring one himself at Bremer, Sane was the target of whistles from the travelling fans.

"He is sometimes accused of looking as if he is not bothered, but he was extremely committed," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"A few people again whistled him, but the majority applauded."

Bayern supporters have become increasingly frustrated by Sane's inconsistent form.

The 25-year-old, who will be nervously awaiting Hansi Flick's first Germany squad announcement on Friday, has often drifted out of matches since last year's high-profile transfer from Manchester City.

He reportedly earns around 17 million euros ($20 million) per year at Bayern.

Sane was also jeered last weekend during the home win over Cologne after a wayward pass and was substituted at half-time.

He had already been subjected to whistles by disgruntled home fans during Germany's Euro 2020 matches in Munich.

"It shouldn't happen, this is when we expect our supporters to stand behind our players," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"Of course, we are talking a lot to Leroy and trying to get him in top form."

Striker Robert Lewandowski, midfielder Leon Goretzka and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer -- all rested against Bremer -- are set to return against Hertha, the only club to have lost both their opening Bundesliga games.

Bayern needed a late Lewandowski goal to grab a 4-3 win when Hertha visited the Allianz Arena last October, but it is nearly 44 years since it last lost to Hertha in Munich.