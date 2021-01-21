Bundesliga: Bayern edges past Augsburg, Leipzig beats Union Berlin

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck a first half penalty to help Bayern Munich earn a nervous 1-0 victory at Augsburg on Wednesday and stay four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga at the season's halfway mark.

Lewandowski put the visitor in front with a 13th minute penalty, his 22nd league goal, the most for any player halfway through a Bundesliga season. He has featured in 16 of Bayern's 17 league games this season.

The Pole had several more chances to add to his record-breaking goal haul and also hit the post in a dominant first half.

Bundesliga: Dortmund loses to Leverkusen, Wolfsburg moves fifth

Instead of scoring again, however, to make sure of the three points, Bayern was far too passive and conceded a 75th minute penalty.

It had a lucky escape when Alfred Finnbogason sent his spot kick onto the post.

The Bavarians are on 39 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig, winners 1-0 over Union Berlin, and seven ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Forsberg keeps Leipzig in hunt

Emil Forsberg drilled in a second-half winner as RB Leipzig was made to work hard for a 1-0 victory over in-form Union Berlin on Wednesday that kept them on the heels of leader Bayern Munich.

Sweden international Forsberg, who had come on 10 minutes earlier, fired in after a one-two with Dani Olmo to break the deadlock in the 70th minute after a largely toothless first half from the host.

Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi came to its rescue in stoppage time, palming a powerful shot from Marius Buelter wide.

Nadiem Amiri accepts opponent's apology for ‘ugly words’

The win lifted Leipzig to 35 points, four behind Bayern, which edged past Augsburg 1-0 to stay top at the season's halfway mark.

Union suffered its first loss in seven league games and dropped to sixth on 28.