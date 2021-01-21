Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Bundesliga: Bayern edges past Augsburg, Leipzig beats Union Berlin Robert Lewandowski scored an early penalty as Bayern Munich edged past Bavarian rival FC Augsburg while Emil Forsberg's strike took RB Leipzig past Union Berlin. Reuters 21 January, 2021 10:11 IST Robert Lewandowski scored his 22nd goal of the 2020-21 season in the win against Augsburg. - Getty Images Reuters 21 January, 2021 10:11 IST Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski struck a first half penalty to help Bayern Munich earn a nervous 1-0 victory at Augsburg on Wednesday and stay four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga at the season's halfway mark.Lewandowski put the visitor in front with a 13th minute penalty, his 22nd league goal, the most for any player halfway through a Bundesliga season. He has featured in 16 of Bayern's 17 league games this season.The Pole had several more chances to add to his record-breaking goal haul and also hit the post in a dominant first half. Bundesliga: Dortmund loses to Leverkusen, Wolfsburg moves fifth Instead of scoring again, however, to make sure of the three points, Bayern was far too passive and conceded a 75th minute penalty.It had a lucky escape when Alfred Finnbogason sent his spot kick onto the post.The Bavarians are on 39 points, four ahead of RB Leipzig, winners 1-0 over Union Berlin, and seven ahead of third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.Forsberg keeps Leipzig in huntEmil Forsberg drilled in a second-half winner as RB Leipzig was made to work hard for a 1-0 victory over in-form Union Berlin on Wednesday that kept them on the heels of leader Bayern Munich.Sweden international Forsberg, who had come on 10 minutes earlier, fired in after a one-two with Dani Olmo to break the deadlock in the 70th minute after a largely toothless first half from the host.Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi came to its rescue in stoppage time, palming a powerful shot from Marius Buelter wide. Nadiem Amiri accepts opponent's apology for ‘ugly words’ The win lifted Leipzig to 35 points, four behind Bayern, which edged past Augsburg 1-0 to stay top at the season's halfway mark.Union suffered its first loss in seven league games and dropped to sixth on 28. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos