Football Bundesliga Bundesliga Dortmund crushes Mainz 4-0 to make it three wins in a row Borussia Dortmund eased past Mainz 05 4-0 on Saturday to notch its third straight league win and tighten its hold on third place in the Bundesliga. Reuters BERLIN 14 December, 2019 22:15 IST Dortmund is third on 29 points, two behind leader Borussia Moenchengladbach. - REUTERS Reuters BERLIN 14 December, 2019 22:15 IST Borussia Dortmund eased past Mainz 05 4-0 on Saturday to notch its third straight league win and tighten its hold on third place in the Bundesliga.Days after advancing to the Champions League knockout stage, captain Marco Reus put the visitor ahead with a thundering first-half shot, and Jadon Sancho grabbed his eighth league goal in the 62nd to double its lead. pic.twitter.com/wh1GpYKc3U— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) December 14, 2019 The England international also hit the post after Thorgan Hazard made it 3-0 with a fine shot in the 69th. A Nico Schulz low drive six minutes from time capped a strong Dortmund performance.Dortmund is third on 29 points, two behind leader Borussia Moenchengladbach, which travels to VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday, and two ahead of fourth-placed Bayern Munich. RB Leipzig, second on 30, can go top with a win over Fortuna Duessldorf later on Saturday. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos