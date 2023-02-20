Bundesliga

Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi out three weeks with ankle injury

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has been ruled out for about three weeks with a left ankle injury.

AP
20 February, 2023 22:12 IST
20 February, 2023 22:12 IST
Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi celebrates after he scores his side’s first goal against Hertha Berlin.

Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi celebrates after he scores his side’s first goal against Hertha Berlin. | Photo Credit: AP

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has been ruled out for about three weeks with a left ankle injury.

 Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi has been ruled out for about three weeks with a left ankle injury.

Dortmund said on Monday that the 21-year-old Adeyemi tore a muscle fiber in his ankle during the team’s 4-1 win over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Also Read
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund joins Bayern Munich at top after 4-1 demolition of Hertha Berlin

Adeyemi scored the opening goal with his heel and then got injured while setting up Donyell Malen for the second goal with a cross. The Germany forward went off in the 35th minute.

Adeyemi had scored three goals and set up another in his last three games.

He is set to miss Bundesliga games against Hoffenheim and Leipzig, the visit to Chelsea in the Champions League and the Ruhr derby against Schalke.

Dortmund has won all eight games it has played since the turn of the year. The team is in second place behind leader Bayern Munich but ahead of Union Berlin on goal difference. All three teams have 43 points after 21 matches.

Read more stories on Bundesliga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Haaland: Volley against Schalke my best Bundesliga goal

Stats behind Lewandowski's spectacular 2020

Slide shows

Bundesliga season in pictures: Bayern reigns, Haaland fires and more

Bayern gives Lahm and Alonso the perfect farewell

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us