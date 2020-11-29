Leverkusen misses out on second spot after draw against Hertha

Bayer Leverkusen ended its five-game winning run in the Bundesliga with an uninspiring 0-0 draw against visitor Hertha Berlin on Sunday, missing its chance to take over second place.

In-form Leverkusen, unbeaten so far this season, was favourite and would have overtaken RB Leipzig into second spot with a home win but instead is now third on 19 points, one behind Leipzig and three off leader Bayern Munich.

Scoring chances for the host were few and far between as Hertha, eager to bounce back from a 5-2 drubbing by Borussia Dortmund last week, were disciplined at the back and only rarely ventured forward.

Leverkusen's Kerim Demirbay had their best effort with a 30-metre shot in the 32nd minute.

There was equally little from the host after the break with Demirbay again trying his luck from distance a few times before he floated a free kick into the box in stoppage time and Lars Bender narrowly headed wide.

Hertha is in 13th place on eighth, level with Hoffenheim, which faces Mainz 05 later.