Leipzig beats Stuttgart to put Bayern title celebrations on ice

RB Leipzig dashed Bayern Munich's hopes of wrapping up Bundesliga title on Sunday with three games to spare when goals from Amadou Haidara and Emil Forsberg eased it to a 2-0 win over 10-man VfB Stuttgart.

Second-placed Leipzig snapped a two-match winless run in the league to keep alive the title race as it cut the gap with leader Bayern, beaten 2-1 on Saturday by Mainz 05, to seven points.

Haidara's darting header a minute after the restart put Leipzig in front and Forsberg's well-taken 67th minute penalty put an end to any hopes of a comeback by the visitor, which has now lost five of its last six matches.

Stuttgart was reduced to 10 men when Naouirou Ahamada was dismissed in the 14th minute with a straight red card for a foul on Haidara. It was the quickest sending off Stuttgart had ever suffered in the Bundesliga.

Stuttgart keeper Gregor Kobel made several superb saves, including punching a thundering Angelino shot away and then recovering quickly to palm Dani Olmo's rebound wide, with Leipzig missing more chances to add to the scoreline.

Leipzig, which travels to Borussia Dortmund on May 8, is on 64 points, while the Bavarians, who next face Borussia Moenchengladbach, are on 71.