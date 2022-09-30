Football

Nagelsmann ‘not responsible for everything’ amid Bayern’s league struggles

Bayern has won the last 10 German crowns but has struggled this season, sitting five points off the lead in fifth.

Nigamanth P _11728
30 September, 2022 16:52 IST
30 September, 2022 16:52 IST
Nagelsmann said Bayern’s winless run had not given him cause to think about stepping down.

Nagelsmann said Bayern’s winless run had not given him cause to think about stepping down. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern has won the last 10 German crowns but has struggled this season, sitting five points off the lead in fifth.

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann said he is not solely to blame for the German champions’ poor start to the Bundesliga campaign and that the whole squad must accept responsibility.

Bayern has won the last 10 German crowns but has struggled this season, sitting five points off the lead in fifth.

Also Read
Bundesliga Preview: Misfiring Mane headlines Bayern’s woes ahead of Leverkusen clash

Its 1-0 defeat to Augsburg earlier this month was the first time in 87 matches it had failed to score in a league game and it marked the first time in 20 years it had gone four league games without a win.

“Saying that the last two weeks didn’t bother me at all would be a lie,” Nagelsmann told reporters on Thursday. “I know that all of us need to feel this personal responsibility, I do as well for the situation we are in.

“The last two weeks, my name has been mentioned quite a lot, and not many other names (have been mentioned). I know that I’m not responsible for everything. But I also know that I don’t back out of my responsibility, I do not.”

Nagelsmann said Bayern’s winless run had not given him cause to think about stepping down, adding that he wanted to win the league again and go further in the Champions League that they did last season.

“If we don’t win a game, I think about how we can win again.”

Bayern hosts Bayer Leverkusen in the league later on Friday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us