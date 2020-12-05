Football Football EPL: Calvert-Lewin earns Everton point at Burnley Everton was held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley after Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Robbie Brady’s opener for the Clarets. Reuters BURNLEY 05 December, 2020 20:22 IST Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates after scoring a goal against Burney at Turf Moor on Saturday. - AP Reuters BURNLEY 05 December, 2020 20:22 IST Everton was held to a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday after Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Robbie Brady’s opener for the Clarets.MATCH CENTREBurnley grabbed the lead in the third minute when Everton midfielder Allan gave the ball away and Ashley Westwood fed Brady on the edge of the box who, with his unfavoured right-foot, drilled the ball into the bottom corner.Everton had the alertness of Jordan Pickford to thank in the 41st minute when Dwight McNeil slipped Chris Wood through but the goalkeeper was out quickly to foil the Burnley striker.ALSO READ | Solskjaer can't think past 'next six games' at Man UnitedCalvert-Lewin brought Everton level though on the stroke of halftime, sliding in to meet a low cross from the left by Richarlison for his 11th league goal of the season.Pickford denied Wood again in the 84th, diving to palm away a firm header from a corner, and then Burnley keeper Nick Pope kept out Gylfi Sigurdsson with an excellent save with his feet.McNeil failed to make the most of a late chance for Burnley which remains in the bottom three with six points from 10 games. Everton is seventh with 17 from 11, four points off the pace. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos