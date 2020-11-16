Football Football Busquets out of Spain vs Germany clash, doubt for Atletico vs Barca Barcelona and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets suffered a sprained knee which rules him out of matches in the next two weeks. Reuters MADRID 16 November, 2020 19:43 IST Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets might be out of the upcoming clash against Atletico Madrid. - Getty Images Reuters MADRID 16 November, 2020 19:43 IST Spain will be without midfield anchor Sergio Busquets for Tuesday's Nations League decider at home to Germany after he was diagnosed with a sprained knee following Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Switzerland.A medical report sent out by the Spanish soccer federation on Monday said Busquets had sprained his left knee and although the injury was described as “mild”, he has been advised to miss the game. Netherlands draws with Spain, France lose to 2-0 to Finland Barcelona's Busquets, 32, is also a doubt for his side's crucial La Liga match away to Atletico Madrid on Saturday, deepening the Catalans' injury woes after losing forward Ansu Fati for four months to a serious knee injury.Spain must beat Group A4 leader Germany to progress to the final four of the Nations League. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos