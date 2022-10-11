Football

Champions League: Chelsea’s Kante misses Milan trip

Kante, 31, a World Cup winner with France, has not played since August and aggravated a hamstring injury in training.

AFP
11 October, 2022 07:35 IST
11 October, 2022 07:35 IST
The France midfielder did not travel to Italy on Monday ahead of Chelsea’s match against AC Milan in the Champions League after having what manager Graham Potter said was a “reaction in training.”

The France midfielder did not travel to Italy on Monday ahead of Chelsea’s match against AC Milan in the Champions League after having what manager Graham Potter said was a “reaction in training.” | Photo Credit: Frank Augstein

Kante, 31, a World Cup winner with France, has not played since August and aggravated a hamstring injury in training.

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been ruled out of Tuesday’s Champions League group game at AC Milan.

Kante, 31, a World Cup winner with France, has not played since August and aggravated a hamstring injury in training.

“It’s not ideal, and certainly disappointing for both him and for us. So we have to wait and see the extent and then go from there,” said manager Graham Potter.

Also Read
Win at ‘incredible’ San Siro would be special for Chelsea, says Potter

“We are waiting on a reaction in training, and we’re waiting for the news on that.”

Chelsea will also be without French defender Wesley Fofana, who went off injured in last week’s 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge, and is expected to be out “several weeks”.

Hakim Ziyech will also miss the Group E clash in the San Siro with a sore throat.

Brazil veteran Thiago Silva returns, having being rested for Saturday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Wolves.

“Thiago was okay when we played AC Milan but he just got a little bit worse as the week went on,” said Potter of the 38-year-old.

“Because there were only two days in between the games it made no sense to play him again. But he’s recovered well, and he’s been incredibly impressive on and off the pitch.

“As a leader, he’s a top professional, and a top person so he’s been a joy to work with.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us