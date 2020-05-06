Champions League

WATCH: On this day - Iniesta scores winner in Barcelona's Champions League win over Chelsea

A late goal from Andres Iniesta decided the Champions League tie between Barcelona and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

06 May, 2020 13:12 IST

Andres Iniesta playing for Barcelona   -  Getty Images

It was the third minute of stoppage time in the second leg that proved decisive in a gripping Champions League semifinal between Barcelona and Chelsea, with midfielder Andres Iniesta providing the decisive moment.

He wheeled away in wild celebration, taking off his shirt after putting Barcelona in that year's Rome final against Manchester United.

 

