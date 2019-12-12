Joao Felix, Felipe fire Atletico Madrid into Champions League last 16

Joao Felix and Felipe were on target as Atletico Madrid ended its four-match winless run and booked a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a 2-0 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow. Back-to-back Group D defeats left Atletico needing to beat already-eliminated Lokomotiv at Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday to make certain of progression alongside Juventus.

Kieran Trippier missed a penalty with 114 seconds on the clock but Joao Felix settled the home side's nerves and ended its recent goal drought by converting from the spot 15 minutes later. Alvaro Morata had a goal ruled out for offside but Felipe added a second early in the second half for Atletico, which is in the hat for Monday's knockout-stage draw at the expense of Bayer Leverkusen as it was beaten by group winner Juve.

Anton Kochenkov brought down Joao Felix inside the opening minute of his first Champions League appearance, but the goalkeeper got a hand to Trippier's attempt to help it onto the post. Atletico made amends when VAR adjudged Rifat Zhemaletdinov handled Vedran Corluka's clearance, with Joao Felix picking out the bottom-left corner from the spot.

Morata tucked Angel Correa's pass away from Kochenkov, only for the video technology to this time work against Atletico as the striker's heel was deemed to be offside. Any hopes Lokomotiv had of dodging a fifth successive Group D loss were ended by centre-back Felipe, who converted Koke's cross with a side-foot volley at the near post.

Morata headed over from a good position with 18 minutes to play, though it did not matter as Diego Simeone's side saw things through.

What does it mean?

Atletico was involved in a straight shootout with Leverkusen for second place behind Juve. Leverkusen had to beat the Italian champion to have any hope of progressing but lost 2-0 at home, meaning Simeone's men finished four points better off.

Joao Felix shows Trippier how to do it

Atletico entered this match without a goal in three outings and its barren run was prolonged by Trippier's penalty as Kochenkov atoned for his foul.

It was hit at a good height for Kochenkov, whereas Joao Felix – who also won the first penalty – picked out the bottom corner with his attempt and left his opponent rooted to the spot.

Lokomotiv lack impetus

Three-time Russian Premier League champion Lokomotiv showed a serious lack of attacking threat, managing just three shots across the 90 minutes, one of those on target. It ends 2019 with one win in its last 11 matches, losing four in a row.

Key Opta Facts - Atletico Madrid has progressed from the Champions League group round in five of its six seasons under Diego Simeone, failing only in 2017-18, when it went on to win the Europa League.

- No other La Liga team has missed more penalties than Atletico this season in all competitions (three, level with Valencia).

- Atletico's Joao Felix (20 years and 31 days) is the second youngest player to score a Champions League penalty for a Spanish team, after Bojan Krkic for Barcelona versus Sporting CP in November 2008 (18 years and 90 days).

- Atletico had two penalties in a single Champions League game for the first time in its history.

What's next?

Atletico has a home league meeting with Osasuna on Saturday. Lokomotiv does not have a competitive game until late February when Russian Premier League action resumes.