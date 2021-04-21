Football Champions League Champions League Barca Super League participation requires member approval, Laporta to speak with Messi and Co Reportedly the contract Barca president Joan Laporta signed included a clause that allowed the club to back out of the agreement should its members not agree. Reuters 21 April, 2021 12:03 IST Laporta met Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman and club captains Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto to talk about the situation. - David Ramos/Getty Images Reuters 21 April, 2021 12:03 IST Barcelona's participation in a new European Super League would be conditional on the Liga club's members voting in favour of the proposal, according to Spanish media reports.Catalan television station TV3 reported that the contract Barca president Joan Laporta signed with the other 11 founding member clubs included a clause that allowed the club to back out of the agreement should its members not agree.RELATED|Super League near collapse as the six English clubs withdrawThe report added Laporta met Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman on Tuesday to explain the club's position on the Super League and has arranged to speak with club captains Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto on Wednesday.Barcelona was not immediately available to comment. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.