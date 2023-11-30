Champions League: Copenhagen stalemate ends Bayern’s winning run

Copenhagen ground out a 0-0 draw at Bayern Munich in its Champions League Group A match on Wednesday to snap its opponent’s 17-game winning run in group-stage matches and stay in contention to reach the last 16.

The Bavarians have secured top spot in the group with 13 points; the Danish side is second with five.

Both teams needed time to settle in with Bayern missing several key players through injury.

Copenhagen had an early chance when Roony Bardghji’s 27th-minute shot sailed narrowly wide and Thomas Mueller’s close-range header for Bayern was saved by keeper Kamil Grabara.

The visitor, whose solid backline has been key to its success this season, defended well and came close again two minutes after the restart through Diogo Goncalves’ curled shot.

The Danes can qualify for the knockout stages by beating Galatasaray, which is also on five points after drawing 3-3 with bottom club Manchester United.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer came to the rescue with a double save to deny Elyounoussi and extend the German champion’s record unbeaten run to 39 straight group-stage matches in the competition.