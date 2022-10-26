UEFA Champions League

Havertz curler sends Chelsea into Champions League knockout stages

A fine strike from Kai Havertz earned Chelsea a battling 2-1 victory at Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday as it clinched a spot in the Champions League knockout stages.

Reuters
26 October, 2022 00:36 IST
Kai Havertz of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Salzburg and Chelsea FC at Football Arena Salzburg on October 25, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria.

Kai Havertz of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their team’s second goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between FC Salzburg and Chelsea FC at Football Arena Salzburg on October 25, 2022, in Salzburg, Austria. | Photo Credit: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Chelsea put on a dazzling display in the first half in Austria, taking the lead in the 23rd minute through Mateo Kovacic's instinctive left-footed finish, but wasted several chances to double its advantage before the interval.

The Premier League side was made to pay for its profligacy early in the second half as Junior Adamu prodded home the equaliser, only for Havertz to restore Chelsea's lead with a superb curled strike into the top corner in the 64th minute.

Salzburg rallied late on but found keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in fine form, helping the Blues see out the win that moves them four points clear of second-placed Salzburg in Group E and six ahead of AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb, who meet later on Wednesday.

