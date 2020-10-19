Football Champions League Champions League Champions League: Diego Costa doubtful for Atletico's clash against Bayern Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa sustained a thigh injury in the La Liga clash against Celta Vigo ahead of the Champions League match against Bayern Munich. Reuters 19 October, 2020 19:54 IST Atletico Madrid will be sweating over the fitness of striker Diego Costa ahead of the Champions League opener against Bayern Munich. - Getty Images Reuters 19 October, 2020 19:54 IST Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa is being treated for a thigh injury sustained against Celta Vigo at the weekend, the club confirmed on Monday, potentially ruling out the striker for Wednesday's Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.The club have not put a timescale on Costa's return to action, but local media reports suggest he will miss the next three weeks, starting with the visit to face the European champions in Munich. Three Club Brugge players test COVID-19 positive ahead of Champions League tie “Diego Costa had to be replaced in the second half of our side's game against Celta Vigo. Costa underwent tests at the Clinica Universidad de Navarra that confirmed he has suffered a muscle injury in the left thigh,” an Atletico Madrid statement said, adding that it is awaiting his response to treatment.Atletico manager Diego Simeone is also likely to be without midfielder Saul Niguez and defender Jose Maria Gimenez on Wednesday. Both players missed Saturday's 2-0 victory at Celta Vigo. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos