Champions League: Dortmund, PSG post easy wins; Lazio held by Brugge

Joaquin Correa scored early for a depleted Lazio but his side was held to a 1-1 draw by Club Brugge in an entertaining Champions League Group F clash at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges on Wednesday.

Hans Vanaken equalised for the home team from the penalty spot before the break, and it was Brugge which created the better chances in the second period without reward.

Lazio was missing a number of its leading players following a COVID-19 scare in its camp with striker Ciro Immobile and midfielders Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari, Lucas Leiva and Djavan Anderson all staying in Rome.

In the other Group F match, Borussia Dortmund needed a 78th-minute penalty from Jadon Sancho and a stoppage-time goal from Erling Haaland to beat visitors Zenit St Petersburg 2-0.

The Germans, who lost their opener to Lazio, controlled the game from the start but carved out few chances before Vyacheslav Karavaev inexplicably wrestled Thorgan Hazard to the ground for Sancho to score from the spot.

Haaland added a second in stoppage time with a powerful run.

Dortmund is on three points with Zenit bottom of the group after two defeats in two games. Club Brugge and Lazio are top on four points.

PSG gets first win

Moise Kean celebrates after scoring for PSG against Istanbul Basaksehir. - getty images

Paris St Germain's Moise Kean scored twice and Kylian Mbappe grabbed two assists as it beat Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir 2-0 away to secure its first win.

Kean opened the scoring in the Group H encounter in the 64th minute, heading home unmarked from an Mbappe corner from the left.

The 20-year-old Kean, on loan at PSG from Premier League Everton, got their second in the 79th minute, firing a left-footed shot into the net after controlling a pass from Mbappe.

PSG suffered an injury blow, however, as Brazil forward Neymar was forced off in the 26th minute due to a thigh problem.

Last season's beaten finalist PSG had suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United in its opening match of the season.

PSG had struggled to create chances in a tight first half and needed keeper Keylor Navas to save a rasping shot from Edin Visca in the 57th minute to stay on level terms.

Visca had another attempt a minute later blocked by Sarabia at point-blank range.

The Turkish champion, which is competing in the Champions League group stage for the first time, is without a point after two games having lost 2-0 to RB Leipzig in its opener.