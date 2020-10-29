Football Champions League Champions League Champions League: Barcelona overcomes Juventus as Morata has three goals disallowed Ousmane Dembele struck with a deflected shot in the 14th minute before Lionel Messi converted a stoppage-time penalty to take Barcelona to a 2-0 win. Reuters 29 October, 2020 03:31 IST Ousmane Dembele celebrates with his teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G stage match between Juventus and FC Barcelona. - Getty Images Reuters 29 October, 2020 03:31 IST An early goal from Ousmane Dembele and a late Lionel Messi penalty gave Barcelona a 2-0 win away to Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday after Alvaro Morata had three goals disallowed for offside for the Serie A side.Dembele struck with a deflected shot in the 14th minute for a Barcelona side smarting from Saturday's home defeat by Real Madrid and rocked by the resignation of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Tuesday.HIGHLIGHTS: BAR BEATS JUVE 2-0Juventus, still missing Cristiano Ronaldo after he tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, weas frustrated as Morata had two goals disallowed in the first half and a third after halftime when VAR showed that his heel was offside.Juve's frustration was complete as defender Merih Demiral was sent off in the 85th minute and Messi settled the match with a stoppage-time penalty to leave Barcelona top of Group G with six points and Juventus on three. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos