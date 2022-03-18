Football Champions League Champions League UEFA Champions League quarters: Champion Chelsea to face Real; Man City to play Atletico Two-time finalist, Atletico Madrid, which beat Manchester United, to reach the last-eight stage, will face Manchester City. Unia Emery's Villarreal, which upset Juventus to reach the quarters, will face Bayern Munich. AP 18 March, 2022 16:57 IST General view of the Champions League trophy. - REUTERS AP 18 March, 2022 16:57 IST Defending champion Chelsea was drawn Friday to play record 13-time European champion Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals.The first pairing drawn at UEFA headquarters sent Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti back to the London club where he won a league and cup double a year before being fired by then-owner Roman Abramovich.All three English clubs avoided each other in the draw, as did all three Spanish teams.Manchester City and Atlético Madrid were the next teams paired, while Liverpool was drawn to face Benfica and Bayern Munich will play Villarreal.READ: Europa League: Barcelona storms into quarters with Aubameyang goal; West Ham eliminates SevillaIn the semifinals, Manchester City or Atlético Madrid will play Chelsea or Real Madrid, and Benfica or Liverpool will face Villarreal or Bayern Munich.Villarreal is the only team left in the draw that has never reached the final.The first legs of the quarterfinals will be played on April 5 or 6, with the return games the following week. The semifinals will be played between April 26 and May 4. The final is scheduled for May 28 at Stade de France in the Paris suburbs.The Stade de France was a late replacement for the original host St. Petersburg. UEFA stripped the Russian football federation of the right to host the final after the invasion of Ukraine.Quarter-final 1: Chelsea v Real MadridQuarter-final 2: Manchester City v Atletico MadridQuarter-final 3: Villarreal v Bayern MunichQuarter-final 4: Benfica v Liverpool Semi-final 1: Manchester City/Atletico Madrid v Chelsea/Real MadridSemi-final 2: Benfica/Liverpool v Villarreal/Bayern Munich * Team drawn first will play the first leg at home. ScheduleQuarter-finalsFirst legs: April 5-6Second legs: April 12-13Semi-finalsFirst legs: April 26-27Second legs: May 3-4FinalMay 28 at the Stade de France, Paris(With inputs from Reuters) Read more stories on Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :