Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch, Preview and more

Copenhagen hosts Manchester United in its fourth group stage match of the Champions League 2023-24.
Manchester United got the better of the hosts last time around in a tightly contested 1-0 win after a heroic penalty save by Andre Onana. United also managed to win its last Premier League game against Fulham with a Fergie time goal by Captain Bruno Fernandes.
United is currently third in the table and a win today is extremely crucial for the red devil if it wants to beat Galatasaray in the knockout round qualification race.
Copenhagen came close to drawing a struggling United side last time around, but now, with the home fans backing them, since it is in good form, winning last three of its league games.
Copenhagen vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups
Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Larsson, Claesson, Achouri.
Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Pellistri, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will the Copenhagen vs Manchester United Champions League match start?
Where to watch the Copenhagen vs Manchester United Champions League match
