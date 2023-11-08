MagazineBuy Print

Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch, Preview and more

Copenhagen vs Manchester United: All you need to know before the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage match being played at the Parken Stadium, Denmark.

Published : Nov 08, 2023 22:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Bruno Fernandes after scoring the winner against Fulham in the Premier League
File Photo: Bruno Fernandes after scoring the winner against Fulham in the Premier League | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo: Bruno Fernandes after scoring the winner against Fulham in the Premier League | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW:

Copenhagen hosts Manchester United in its fourth group stage match of the Champions League 2023-24.

Manchester United got the better of the hosts last time around in a tightly contested 1-0 win after a heroic penalty save by Andre Onana. United also managed to win its last Premier League game against Fulham with a Fergie time goal by Captain Bruno Fernandes.

United is currently third in the table and a win today is extremely crucial for the red devil if it wants to beat Galatasaray in the knockout round qualification race.

Copenhagen came close to drawing a struggling United side last time around, but now, with the home fans backing them, since it is in good form, winning last three of its league games.

Copenhagen vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Copenhagen: Grabara; Ankersen, Vavro, Diks, Jelert; Lerager, Falk, Goncalves; Larsson, Claesson, Achouri.

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Eriksen; Pellistri, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When will the Copenhagen vs Manchester United Champions League match start?
The UEFA Champions League match between Copenhagen and Manchester United will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, October 9, 2023.
Where to watch the Copenhagen vs Manchester United Champions League match
The UEFA Champions League match between Copenhagen and Manchester United will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.
The UEFA Champions League match between Copenhagen and Manchester United will also be live streamed on the Sony Liv App and website.

