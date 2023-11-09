MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match updates, preview and lineups

CPH v MUN: Live score and match updates from the Copenhagen vs Manchester United, Champions League 2023-24 match from the Parken Stadium, Denmark.

Updated : Nov 09, 2023 00:50 IST

Team Sportstar
Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match Updates, preview and lineups
Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match Updates, preview and lineups | Photo Credit: BRYN LENNON
lightbox-info

Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match Updates, preview and lineups | Photo Credit: BRYN LENNON

Catch Sportstar’s Highlights of the Champions League 2023-24 group-stage match between Copenhagen and Manchester United rom the Parken Stadium in Denmark.

  • November 08, 2023 23:55
    Match Preview - Copenhagen vs Manchester United

    Copenhagen hosts Manchester United in its fourth group stage match of the Champions League 2023-24.

    Manchester United got the better of the hosts last time around in a tightly contested 1-0 win after a heroic penalty save by Andre Onana. United also managed to win its last Premier League game against Fulham with a Fergie time goal by Captain Bruno Fernandes.

    United is currently third in the table and a win today is extremely crucial for the red devil if it wants to beat Galatasaray in the knockout round qualification race.

    Copenhagen came close to drawing a struggling United side last time around, but now, with the home fans backing them, since it is in good form, winning last three of its league games.

Related Topics

Manchester United /

Champions League /

UEFA Champions League 2023-24 /

Bruno Fernandes /

Marcus Rashford

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match updates, preview and lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC scores late goal against Punjab, as both settle for a point
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC bags comeback win against Punjab, goes second on points table
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Youngsters shine bright as Mohun Bagan Super Giant edges past Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match updates, preview and lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. Bayern Munich vs Galatasaray LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch, Preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming Info: UEFA Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch, Preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  4. UEFA Champions League 2023-24: Eleven Germans arrested in Champions League clashes in Naples
    AFP
  5. UEFA Champions League 2023: Sparkling Rafeael Leao hailed by Milan coach Pioli
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match updates, preview and lineups
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC scores late goal against Punjab, as both settle for a point
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC bags comeback win against Punjab, goes second on points table
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Youngsters shine bright as Mohun Bagan Super Giant edges past Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment