Copenhagen vs Manchester United LIVE Score, CPH v MUN, Champions League: match updates, preview and lineups

Key Updates
- November 08, 2023 23:55Match Preview - Copenhagen vs Manchester United
Copenhagen hosts Manchester United in its fourth group stage match of the Champions League 2023-24.
Manchester United got the better of the hosts last time around in a tightly contested 1-0 win after a heroic penalty save by Andre Onana. United also managed to win its last Premier League game against Fulham with a Fergie time goal by Captain Bruno Fernandes.
United is currently third in the table and a win today is extremely crucial for the red devil if it wants to beat Galatasaray in the knockout round qualification race.
Copenhagen came close to drawing a struggling United side last time around, but now, with the home fans backing them, since it is in good form, winning last three of its league games.
