Porto overcame Juventus thanks to their intelligence, says coach Conceicao

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said his side used their brains to get past Juventus in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg after playing with 10 men for more than an hour in the 3-2 defeat after extra-time, which sent them through on away goals.

Leading 2-1 from the first leg and then going a goal up on the night thanks to Sergio Oliveira's penalty, they held off a surge of attacks from Juve in the second half and extra-time after Mehdi Taremi was sent off in the 54th minute.

Federico Chiesa's double looked to have given Juve momentum for the extra period but Porto found another away goal with a free kick from Oliveira and survived the remaining minutes after Adrien Rabiot scored to level the tie 4-4 on aggregate.

ALSO READ | Man City's Champions League last-16 second leg against Gladbach moved to Budapest

"Sendings off have cost us before but we played with intelligence," Conceicao told reporters.

"You know you'll have to suffer when you face Juventus but even with 10 men we created opportunities to score, which demonstrates our ability and competitive nature."

Conceicao was part of the last Porto side to win the Champions League in 2004 under Jose Mourinho and masterminded their most significant win in the competition since then.

The feat came 17 years to the day when Porto knocked out Manchester United and Mourinho announced himself to the world with his iconic celebration on the Old Trafford touchline.