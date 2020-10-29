JUV vs BAR, Champions League Live Score Updates: Ronaldo left out of Juventus squad

Hello and welcome to SPORTSTAR'S LIVE coverage of the UEFA Champions League clash between Juventus and Barcelona at the Turin Stadium.

Arguably the standout fixture of the 2020-21 Champions League group stage is about to take place in Turin as Juventus hosts Barcelona in a repeat of the 2015 final.

BIG NEWS: NO RONALDO VS MESSI IN TURIN TODAY:

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Juventus squad for the Champions League match at home to Barcelona later on Wednesday, two weeks after first testing positive for COVID-19.

What happened in 2015 during the BAR vs JUV UCL final?

The two teams met in Berlin for the final. Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring in the 4th minute. Juventus equalised through Alvaro Morata in the 55th minute. Luis Suarez then scored 13 minutes later to pull Barcelona ahead. Neymar put the final nail in the coffin by adding a third in the 97th minute as Barcelona lifted the coveted trophy.

RECENT FORM GUIDE:

Juventus UCL form: W

Juventus form (all competitions): WDWDWD

Barcelona UCL: W

Barcelona form (all competitions): WWDLWL

PLAYINGS XIs:

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentacur, Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala

Barcelona: Neto, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Miralem Pjanic, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele

MATCH PREVIEW:

The highly anticipated matchup of Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi in their side's Group G fixture is unlikely to happen as Ronaldo has reportedly not recovered from the coronavirus in time.

Juventus refused to comment but Italian media reports that Ronaldo's latest test was still positive for COVID-19 on the eve of his side's match against Barcelona.

Alvaro Morata replaced Ronaldo against Dynamo Kyiv last week and scored twice in a 2-0 win. Barcelona got off to a good start by beating Ferencvaros 5-1 but coach Ronald Koeman is under pressure again after the team lost at home to Real Madrid in the Spanish league Saturday.

Koeman will be without playmaker Philippe Coutinho because of an injury. Ferencvaros hosts Dynamo in the other match, with both teams looking for their first wins in the competition.

GROUP E - Chelsea, Sevilla eye first win

Chelsea, with back-to-back 0-0 draws against Sevilla in the Champions League and Manchester United in the Premier League, is showing the team can have some solidity at the back under Frank Lampard after criticism of his defensive record.

Now the English team will look to get its attack firing in a trip to Krasnodar, which will have some fans in attendance for its first home game in the group stage of the Champions League.

The Russian team opened the group with a 1-1 draw at Rennes. In the other match, Sevilla will try to end a four-match winless streak in all competitions when it hosts Rennes.

The Europa League champions have had two straight losses in the Spanish league.

GROUP F - Dortmund and Zenit under pressure to deliver

Borussia Dortmund and Zenit St. Petersburg are both under pressure as they play in Germany after losing their first games. A 3-1 defeat to Lazio showed how Dortmund matches exciting attacking play with a brittle defense.

Manuel Akanji returned with a goal in Dortmund's 3-0 win over Schalke on Saturday after spending time in isolation following a positive coronavirus test, but Emre Can is out after a positive test on Friday.

Zenit needs to bounce back from a loss to Club Brugge last week. No fans will be allowed at Brugge's stadium following a decision by the Belgian government to reinforce anti-coronavirus measures.

After missing the trip to Zenit due to the virus, Simon Mignolet, Michael Krmencik and Odilon Kossounou have all tested negative and can play for the Belgian champion.

GROUP H - United aims to extend winning start, PSG bids for comeback

Paris Saint-Germain, last season's beaten finalist, is under early pressure in its latest bid for an elusive Champions League title.

The French club lost at home to Manchester United 2-1 in the opening round and cannot afford to drop points against competition newcomer Istanbul Basaksehir ahead of an upcoming double-header against Leipzig and with a trip to Old Trafford still to come.

PSG has key players out injured and Neymar is having a lean spell, too, having drawn a blank in his last four games in Europe.

Leipzig is keen to show its run to last season's semifinals, where it lost to PSG, was no fluke by qualifying from a tough group. Julian Nagelsmann's team remains unbeaten in all competitions ahead of the game at United and tops the Bundesliga.

Juventus' squad for the UEFA Champions League clash against Barcelona

Wojciec Szczesny, Gianluigi Buffon, Carlo Pinsoglio, Danilo, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Merih Demiral, Koni De Winter, Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Pio Riccio, Arthur Melo, Aaron Ramsey, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentacur, Federico Bernardeschi, Manolo Portanova, Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala

Barcelona's squad to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League

Neto, Inaki Pena,Arnau Tena, Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Junior Firpo, Sergio Busquets, Carles Alena, Miralem Pjanic, Riqui Puig, Pedri, Frenkie De Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele, Francisco Trincao, Ansu Fati

WHERE TO WATCH:

You can watch the live telecast of the UEFA Champions League Juventus vs Barcelona match on the Sony Sports Network. You can also catch the LIVE streaming on the SONY LIV app.