Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Champions League final, predicted XIs, team news

Real Madrid will battle Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday in Paris to reassrt its dominance on the European stage once again.

A win for Real will take its tally to 14 titles in the Champions League/European Cup, while Liverpool aims for its seventh crown in the competition.

Liverpool, however, has injury concerns, with Fabinho having a hamstring injury, Thiago out with another knock during the match against Wolverhamton Wanderers and its captain Virgil Van Dijk, who looked to have picked up a minor injury in the FA Cup final.

LINE-UPS ANNOUNCED

Liverpool XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson (C), Thiago, Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema(C), Vinicius Junior

Though Van Dijk was on the bench for the final Premier League fixture, updates on the other two remain pending.

Clash between European royalties



A 14th for Real Madrid or a 7th for Liverpool?#UCLfinal — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) May 28, 2022

Real Madrid, on the other hand, had its domestic ambitions fulfilled with a league title, earning 86 points from 73 matches and will look to win its 14th Champions League title, this time under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian has already guided Los Blancos to the jewel crown of elite European football once in 2014 and will look to repeat the same on his way to become the most decorated football manager of all time.

