UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs PSG Live Score: De Bruyne, Mahrez goals give City edge ahead of second leg

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League second leg semifinal clash between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Just in case you need a reminder as to what happened in the first leg, here is a recap: City rallies to win 2–1 at PSG in first leg of CL semifinal

Full Squads

Paris Saint-Germain:

Goalkeepers: Navas, Rico, Randriamamy, Saidani,

Defenders: Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Florenzi, Dagba, Kehrer, Diallo, Kurzawa, Bakker, Danilo

Midfielders: Herrera, Rafinha, Verratti, Paredes, Sarabia, Draxler,

Forwards: Di Maria, Icardi, Kean, Mbappé, Neymar

Manchester City

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Steffen, Carson

Defenders: Ake, Laporte, Stones, Dias, Garcia, Walker, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Mendy

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Foden

Forwards: Sterling, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus, Aguero