Champions League UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs PSG Live Score: De Bruyne, Mahrez goals give City edge ahead of second leg

Pep Guardiola's side heads into the second leg with a 2-1 advantage in its favour and PSG will need to win by a margin, better than 1-0, to enter the final.

Last Updated: 04 May, 2021 23:23 IST

Which manager can mastermind a place for its side in the final- Pep Guardiola or Mauricio Pochettino?

Welcome to the live coverage of the UEFA Champions League second leg semifinal clash between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Just in case you need a reminder as to what happened in the first leg, here is a recap: City rallies to win 2–1 at PSG in first leg of CL semifinal

Full Squads

Paris Saint-Germain:
Goalkeepers: Navas, Rico, Randriamamy, Saidani,
Defenders: Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Florenzi, Dagba, Kehrer, Diallo, Kurzawa, Bakker, Danilo
Midfielders: Herrera, Rafinha, Verratti, Paredes, Sarabia, Draxler,
Forwards: Di Maria, Icardi, Kean, Mbappé, Neymar

Manchester City
Goalkeepers: Ederson, Steffen, Carson
Defenders: Ake, Laporte, Stones, Dias, Garcia, Walker, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Mendy
Midfielders: Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Foden
Forwards: Sterling, Mahrez, Torres, Jesus, Aguero

Where can you watch the Champions League live in India?

Live telecast of the UCL 2020–21 semifinals will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network. SONY LIV will provide live streaming online.