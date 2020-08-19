Football Champions League Champions League I feel World Cup vibes, says France striker Mbappe after PSG's win Kylian Mbappe produced a below-par performance against Leipzig, but he is just back from an ankle injury and still lacks match practice. Reuters LISBON 19 August, 2020 09:44 IST Kylian Mbappe said he feels the same vibes because they managed to create a group where everyone knows their importance and everyone do their job. - REUTERS Reuters LISBON 19 August, 2020 09:44 IST Kylian Mbappe said he is feeling similar vibes as during France's World Cup winning campaign in 2018 after Paris Saint-Germain reached the Champions League final with an emphatic 3-0 win against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.“I feel the same vibes because we managed to create a group where everyone knows their importance and everyone do their job,” the France striker told a news conference.“We do a lot of activities outside the pitch, maybe it's too much for some but that's how you win titles.ALSO READ| Di Maria leads PSG to first-ever Champions League final “It's easier to make efforts and sacrifices for your team mates if they are your friends.”Mbappe produced a below-par performance against Leipzig, but he is just back from an ankle injury and still lacks match practice.He played half an hour in the 2-1 quarterfinal win against Atalanta, helping PSG turn the tide as it was 1-0 down.“When I got injured against St Etienne (in the French Cup final on July 24), I though the Champions League was over for me,” the 21-year-old said.ALSO READ| Flick: Fit-again Pavard could make Bayern squad against Lyon “But the morning after I told myself I needed to be part of this journey, even if I didn't play, at least to bring my good mood to the team.”PSG will face either Olympique Lyonnais or Bayern Munich in Sunday's final, with the Ligue 1 side having Mbappe's preference.“I'd rather play Lyon because they're a French side, but if it is Bayern, so be it,” he said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos