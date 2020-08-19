Football Champions League Champions League Di Maria leads PSG to first ever Champions League final Argentine Di Maria, back from suspension, scored and assisted to help Paris Saint-Germain ease past RB Leipzig in their Champions League semifinal clash. Reuters Lisbon 19 August, 2020 02:52 IST Angel Di Maria celebrates with Neymar after scoring PSG's second goal against RB Leipzig. - Getty Images Reuters Lisbon 19 August, 2020 02:52 IST Angel Di Maria scored once and set up two more goals as he steered Paris Saint-Germain past RB Leipzig 3-0 on Tuesday and into its first ever Champions League final.It will now face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyonnais at Lisbon's da Luz stadium on Sunday.The French champion, which also twice hit the woodwork in the first half, took a deserved lead in the 13th minute when Argentine Di Maria, back from suspension, whipped in a free kick for Marquinhos to get in front of the entire Leipzig defence and head in.AS IT HAPPENED | RB Leipzig 0-3 PSGDi Maria, playing his best season in Paris, then turned scorer after a sloppy clearance from Leipzig keeper Peter Gulacsi and a fine backheel assist from Neymar.Big-spending PSG, whose most recent European final of any kind dates back to 1997 when it lost to Barcelona in the Cup Winners' Cup, made sure of its spot with Juan Bernat's glancing header in the 56th minute from another Di Maria cross. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos