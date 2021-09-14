Guardiola wants to take one step at a time as fresh Champions League quest begins

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made it clear that he is not thinking about the past as it begins its UEFA Champions League campaign against Bundesliga side RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

“Sport is always a new challenge. What happened in the past; happened in the past. It’s a new competition."

"We are lucky to be involved,” Pep said in a press conference before the Champions league start.

READ | Messi, Neymar back in PSG squad for Champions League opener

Manchester City lost to Chelsea in the Champions League finals last year, with Kai Havertz scoring the winner for the Blues.

“We lost the final against a good contender,” said Pep, “We'll try again but every team wants to win."

"We have to prepare well for the game and continue the rhythm of the last few games."

"We were at a high level and we have to continue this way.”

Rodrigo, another Spaniard from the team, said that there were no regrets after the loss.

“There are no regrets - we have to be so proud and happy about the experience,” he said.

“The UCL is like this, decided by a little difference. Now we face Leipzig and we can start building this season to win the UCL. It’s in our head but we are focused on tomorrow.”

This year, the defending Premier League winner is placed in Group A alongside heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain, which now has Pep’s former protégé Lionel Messi.

But the Spanish manager is considering one game at a time.

“We want to win the first game of many. All group stages are different; this is not an exception. We will do a good game tomorrow,” he said.

“Leipzig always very good - they have strong philosophy. Young players, dynamic, physical, strong."

"One step at a time. Tomorrow (we play) Leipzig, and always important to start well, especially at home.”

Manchester City broke the British transfer record after signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa and has won every game since the loss at Tottenham in its first game.

RELATED | Manchester City signs Jack Grealish from Aston Villa on six-year deal

However, his presence for City in the Champions league is yet to be proven.

As Manchester City goes up against RB Leipzig, Grealish will look to justify his price tag, while the gaffer will aim for the silver throne, one which he has won with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, but is yet to win one with the Premier League side.