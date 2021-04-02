Football Champions League Champions League Porto's Pepe fit for Chelsea clash, coach Conceicao says The veteran centre-back hurt a muscle and missed Portugal's games with Azerbaijan, Serbia and Luxembourg during the recent international break. Reuters PORTO 02 April, 2021 20:02 IST Porto coach Conceicao confirmed that the 38-year-old is fit again ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea. - REUTERS Reuters PORTO 02 April, 2021 20:02 IST Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said on Friday that defender Pepe has returned to training and will be in the squad for Saturday's Primeira Liga visit of Santa Clara.The veteran centre-back hurt a muscle and missed Portugal's games with Azerbaijan, Serbia and Luxembourg during the recent international break. However, Conceicao confirmed that the 38-year-old is fit again, in a boost for Porto ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea."Pepe's ready and fit to play," Conceicao told a news conference."We'll see if he's going be in the starting XI or just part of the squad, but he is fit and available." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.