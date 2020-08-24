Football Champions League Champions League Paris police attacked and shops vandalised after PSG defeat Football fans gathered in bars and restaurants in the French capital on Sunday evening to watch the Champions League final, being played in Lisbon. Reuters PARIS 24 August, 2020 12:40 IST PSG fans had already been involved in clashes in Paris with the police earlier on Sunday. - TWITTER (@PREFPOLICE) Reuters PARIS 24 August, 2020 12:40 IST Paris police was attacked and shops in the French capital were vandalised overnight following Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.“The savagery of certain delinquents from last night: 16 members of the police forces injured, 12 shops attacked, around 15 cars vandalised,” wrote Darmanin on Twitter.ALSO READ| VAR to be used in AFC Champions League from quarterfinal stage Bayern Munich beat PSG 1-0 in the final in Lisbon, Portugal.PSG fans had already been involved in clashes in Paris with the police earlier on Sunday. Some supporters threw projectiles at police vehicles outside PSG's Parc des Princes stadium and had to be dispersed with tear gas, video footage on social media showed. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos