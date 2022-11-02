Champions League: Chiesa returns to Juventus squad for PSG clash

Federico Chiesa returned to the Juventus squad for the first time since January on Wednesday after being selected for his team’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Italy forward Chiesa has been out of action since suffering a serious left knee injury at the start of the year but is one of just three forwards in a line-up heavily affected by injuries.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri has to do without a raft of first-team players, including the likes of Angel Di Maria, Dusan Vlahovic and Paul Pogba, as his team try to salvage qualification for the Europa League from a disastrous European campaign.

Striker Moise Kean is the latest to be sidelined, reportedly with a thigh injury.

Juve can finish no higher than third in Group H having only collected three points from five fixtures.

And defeat to PSG would leave it at risk of being without European football come the new year, as bottom team Maccabi Haifa is level on points with Juve ahead of its home fixture with Benfica.