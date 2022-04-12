Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern Munich vs Villarreal: UEFA Champions League, Predicted XI, fantasy team

Real Madrid will look to steer clear of its English opponent when its hosts Chelsea at Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Los Blancos has been eliminated last year by the defending champion. But Real has settled past scores partially with a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge with Karim Benzema scoring a successive hattrick in the tournament.

READ | Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Bayern vs Villarreal: UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, all you need to know

When Chelsea takes to the pitch tonight, there will be several factors against them, with a packed Bernabeu welcoming the Blues. The other fact remains that no English side has by won more than a goal in that stadium. Chelsea has scored more than two away goals at this satge only once before -- against Liverpool in 2008-09.

If Thomas Tuchel's side can surpass these impediments, Chelsea will make history in Spain and manage a victory against a rival which sits atop the Champions League title tally.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups:

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Federrico Valverde, Karim Benzema (C), Vinicius Jr. Chelsea Predicted XI: Edouard Mendy (GK), Marcos Alonso, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cezar Azpilicueta (C), Reece James, Ngolo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Bayern Munich was upset by Unai Emery's side in a shock 1-0 loss in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal and will be desperate to show its capability, having won the tournament two years ago.

Emery was the last manager to geat the Bavarians the last time in 2017 as well. Having repeated the same in the first leg, Villarreal will hope to break into the semifinal for just the second time in its history.

ALSO READ | Villarreal believes in its chances against Bayern, says Emery

Julian Nagelsmann will look for more muscle in the midfield this time, with youngster Jamal Musiala makrked wll by the Spanish side in the previous match.

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich Predicted Lineups: